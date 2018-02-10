Mexican ski team sports Dia de los Muertos unis at Winter Olympics

The Mexican ski team at the Winter Olympics is sporting uniforms inspired by the country's Dia De los Muertos holiday. (Photo: KENS)

If any team ever deserved a gold medal for their uniforms, it’s the Mexican ski team at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Rodolfo Dickson, Sarah Schleper, and German Madrazo will sure be easy to spot during the skiing events. The three will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and freestyle skiing.

And they’ll all be sporting uniforms inspired by Dia de los Muertos.

Check out their attire:

