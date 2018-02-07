With mom by her side, Olympic skier overcomes ACL injury

Morgan Schild is gearing up for her first Olympic games, but just like the trails there were some bumps along the way to PyeongChang. And there to get her through them was her mother, Lorraine.

Mom: Lorraine Schild

Athlete: Morgan Schild

Sport: Freestyle Skiing

"I remember her sharing her diary years ago," Lorraine Schild recalled, "'Goal: Olympics,' and I thought 'gosh, wow that's pretty strong.'"

Growing up near Bristol Mountain in New York, it was no surprise that Morgan loved the outdoors. At five years old she was on plastic skis then she went to cross country.

Lorraine never thought her five-year-old girl would eventually become an Olympian. When she started freestyle skiing, her mom saw lots of potential.

"Once she started skiing moguls I thought 'wow she looks pretty good compared to the rest, let's see what she can do with it,'" Lorraine remembers.

"I'll put a lot of time and effort getting her down to the ski hill, Bristol Mountain, every weekend. And that's a Saturday, Sunday, all-day commitment, so the sacrifice was family time," she said.

But that sacrifice paid off when Morgan earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic moguls team and Lorraine was there to catch the moment.

"She just basically melted in my arms and we shared tears and here we are," Lorraine described.

Getting to that Olympic moment wasn't always easy and that family support was just what the doctor ordered during her toughest obstacle. Morgan tore her ACL and it forced her to miss almost two years before returning last January.

"I planted it in her head every time I saw her, 'you were wonderful coming in, you're gonna be stronger after this,'" she explained. "I think I held my breath watching her compete the first time back."

She made it to the podium that day with her mom anxiously watching and the comeback was on. Now all sights turn to PyeongChang.

"During that moment, if she's on the podium I will be quite tearful, as I know she will be."

Lorraine says a big reason why Morgan is so motivated is that her former English teacher told her to quit skiing and focus on school. She's never forgotten that advice.

