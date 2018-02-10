Olympics Feb 10: USA wins first gold medal, advances in team figure skating

Silver medallist Canada's Max Parrot, gold medallist US Redmond Gerard and bronze medallist Canada's Mark McMorris celebrate during the victory ceremony of the men's snowboard slopestyle final. (Photo MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

Team USA has earned its first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics, thanks to teen snowboarder Red Gerard.

Saturday also brought good news to several other American athletes in figure skating and short-track.

Here's the Olympic action you might have missed on Saturday:

Snowboarder Red Gerard wins USA's first gold medal

Red Gerard won the United States' first gold medal at the PyeongChang Olympics in men's slopestyle snowboarding.

The 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado defeated Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris after putting up a score of 87.16 in his third run.

Gerard is the second straight American to win slopestyle snowboarding, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.

Gold medalist Redmond Gerard of the United States poses during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Slopestyle Final during the PyeongChang Olympic Games on February 11, 2018. (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images) (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

USA advances to final events of team figure skating

American figure skaters have made it to the next round of the team event. The top five highest-scoring teams from the short programs advanced to the free program round.

On Saturday night, the sister-brother team of Maia and Alex Shibutani, known as the "Shib Sibs," ended up in second place in the ice dance - short dance, adding nine points to the Team USA's overall score.

In her Olympic debut, 20-year-old Bradie Tennell placed fifth in the ladies single skating short program, adding six points to the team's score.

The team event wraps up Sunday night, followed by the first medal ceremony of the 2018 Olympic figure skating competition.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Team Event - Ice Dance - Short Dance on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 11, 2018. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Korean speed skater wins host country's first gold medal

Lim Hyo-jun won South Korea's first gold medal in men's 1,500-meter short track, setting off a huge roar from the crowd at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Lim surged past Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands and finished about two blade lengths ahead in an Olympic-record time of 2 minutes, 10.485 seconds. Knegt settled for the silver medal, while the bronze went to Semen Elistratov, who became Russia's first medalist of the games.

South Korea's Lim Hyojun (L), Netherlands' Sjinkie Knegt (C) and Russia's Semen Elistratov take part in the men's 1,500m short track speed skating A final event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 10, 2018. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

USA's Maame Biney smiling after advancing in the 500m short-track

American teenager Maame Biney advanced safely through to the quarterfinals of the short track 500 meters, and she lit up when talking about her first Olympic experience.

“I don’t know why I smile so much,” Biney told USA TODAY Sports in a recent interview. “I guess it's always been my thing. Whenever I am sad I always go make myself smile again. I don't like feeling sad. It's not a fun feeling.”

Biney was born in Ghana and moved to the U.S. as a 5-year-old. She was the first African-American woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic speed skating team.

Historic combined Korean hockey team loses first game

The Korean women's hockey team, the first in Olympic history to combine players from North and South, was defeated 8-0 by Switzerland on Saturday in its debut game. But the moment was too important to be overshadowed by a loss.

"I think a unified one is stronger than two divided ones ... If North and South Korea will send unified teams on sports and all other sectors, we'll have good results," North Korean player Jong Su Hyon said after the game.

Lara Stalder #7 of Switzerland scores a goal against So Jung Shin #31 of Korea on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 10, 2018. (Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Stay with us for continued coverage throughout the Olympic Games.

Contributing: Associated Press, USA Today

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA