Olympics results: USA women's bobsled team competes for medal

US Elana Meyers Taylor and US Lauren Gibbs compete in the women's bobsleigh heat 3 run during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang. (Photo: MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - The team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs captured a silver medal on Wednesday night in the two-woman bobsled, marking the fifth time in as many Winter Games the USA has medaled in the event.

Germany won gold, and Canada bronze.

The second USA team, piloted by Jamie Greubel Poser, finished fifth.

It wrapped up a four-medal day for the USA (all from women), the best day of the Pyeongchang Olympics for the Americans.

And it kept a strong streak going for the USA in women's bobsled. The USA has medaled in each Winter Games since the two-woman discipline made its debut in 2002.

And it’s the third medal for Meyers Taylor, who helped push the bronze-medal team in Vancouver in 2010 and piloted the USA to silver in Sochi. She is the only female bobsledder in Winter Games history to medal three times and one of just two U.S. bobsledders to do so. The USA’s Patrick Martin medaled three times in two- and four-man events across the 1948 and 1952 Winter Games.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM