Right before clinching gold, Chloe Kim was tweeting about her breakfast sandwich

Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates winning the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

Just before she stepped out onto her snowboard, Olympic athlete Chloe Kim was hungry. Hangry, in fact.

Minutes before the 17-year-old would clinch the gold medal in the halfpipe, the American tweeted about her breakfast sandwich.

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

The day before, she was mid-runs when she wanted ice cream.

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Earlier, she offered up her remedy for fighting nerves -- a churro or two:

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

It's not the first time her favorite munchies have been the subject of her social media postings. She's also tweeted about pizza, In N Out Burger and Chipotle.

We are going to In N Out @TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/wCeEBvgATo — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) December 19, 2017

just downloaded the chipotle app and i'm very happy about it — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 13, 2017

mood after Thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/aWTwCdDxuk — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) November 25, 2016

When you're that good, you can probably eat all the churros, ice cream and breakfast sandwiches you want. And tweet about it.

