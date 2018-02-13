KYTX
Shaun White throws important piece of gear into the crowd after 1st gold medal run

The formerly nicknamed 'Flying Tomato' returns to PyeongChang to prove why he's still one of the biggest names in snowboarding.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 8:29 PM. CST February 13, 2018

Shaun White was ecstatic.

It was just the first of three runs for White to try and win the gold medal in men's halfpipe.

It was flawless. He started his run with a 1440 and then went straight into a double 1080. He reached startling amplitudes and was technically strong.

White scored a 94.25. As he finished his run, he threw his helmet into the crowd. The only problem was he still needed it for his other two runs.

He had to work to get it back. Finally someone in the crowd got it back down to him, but without the lens. It looked like he was able to get that back, too.

The reaction from White makes sense. White is trying to return to the podium after missing out in Sochi four years ago. He's had a tough four years since then.

White leads by just over 2 points going into the final two runs.

