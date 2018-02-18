Team USA bobsledder with massive shoulders raises more questions than answers

Getty

ATLANTA - If you watched two-man Bobsleigh runs Sunday morning, you might have noticed a Team USA bobsleder who...let's say, stuck out from the rest.

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor and pilot Nick Cunningham completed Run 1 in the event on Sunday morning with a time of 49.96.

Abdul-Saboor made his Olympic debut, blasting off from the starting line, hopping into and tucking his massive bodybuilding muscles between the tiny walls of the sled and disappearing behind his pilot, Cunningham.

From certain angles, it looks like just one person is in the sled...and that person has massive arms and shoulders.

Watch their run, here.

Even the commentator couldn't help but comment on his size during the live broadcast.

Abdul-Saboor went from being a speed, agility and fitness coach in Knoxville, TN to an Olympian after quitting his job in 2015 to start training in bobsled, NBC reports. It all started with this video of him jumping high enough to touch the ceiling with his head.

Before bobsleding, Abdul-Saboor played basketball, football and ran track. But, he's also been competing in physique competitions since 2012 when a friend convinced him to enter.

NBC reports that he's possibly the first-ever bodybuilder, or physique competitor, turned bobsleder.

On bobsleding he said, “It’s just such a unique sport. You get athletes out here who you would think would be able to push fast and do well in bobsled. They might be fast but not strong. Or strong but not fast. Or even both but just don’t have the technique to push the bobsled. You have to have the total package in order to become a good bobsledder.”

Yeah, he lifts.



"You have to have the total package in order to become a good bobsledder," says @TeamUSA's Hakeem Abdul-Saboor. https://t.co/vsDRbGwGQa pic.twitter.com/M3Pf7CGPGh — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2018

Cunningham and Abdul-Saboor have their second run later on Sunday and runs 3 and 4 on Monday Feb. 19 at 6:15 a.m. EST.

Read more about Adbul-Saboor's journey to Team USA, here.

