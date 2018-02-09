Team USA shows what it was like to walk in the opening ceremony

View of the US flag during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018. (Photo: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)

The PyeongChang opening ceremony officially kicked off the 2018 Winter Games on Friday while many people back in the U.S. were just getting their day started.

NBC will air the opening ceremony during its Friday primetime coverage starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Most of Team USA's record-breaking delegation were on hand to soak in all the excitement and shared on social media what the festivities looked like from the athletes' perspective.

The energy and pride while walking was unimaginable! I'm so proud to have been able to walk at Opening Ceremony! Let the Games begin! #pyeongchang2018 #Olympics #TeamUSA #proud #openingceremony pic.twitter.com/WysXOoFXD5 — Aaron Tran (@AaronVaughnTran) February 9, 2018

And maybe a few more (pre Gangnam style) #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/zgMPWofqqb — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) February 9, 2018

When you get to walk in the #OpeningCeremony 😁 pic.twitter.com/aDVq2O5YZv — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) February 9, 2018

If you ask an #Olympian why they do it— This is one of the main reasons. Love walking with my @TeamUSA teammates. @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Fi7CfgTmY8 — Nick Cunningham, OLY (@BOBSLEDR) February 9, 2018

Feelings and emotions I can’t begin to explain. So much pride. So much honor. Let the games begin. #TeamUSA #Pyeongchang2018 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/QR0kBCkxL9 — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) February 9, 2018

Because the opening ceremony typically requires athletes to stand for several hours, some choose to skip the event to rest up for their competitions.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor shared a picture from her watch party, while wearing the full Team USA opening ceremony gear:

Speed skater Erin Jackson shared that she didn't go to the opening ceremony because she's recovering from an illness.

Super bummed that I'm not able to participate in the Opening Ceremony for my first Olympic Games. After being sick this week, staff decided it would be best for me to stay back and rest. Currently watching the live stream from my room in my new onesie.https://t.co/lOvLyoFzaW pic.twitter.com/tC5WRtnawK — Erin Jackson (@ErinJackson480) February 9, 2018

Speed skater Shani Davis also did not to walk in the opening ceremony after expressing his frustration over Team USA using a coin toss to decide whether he or Erin Hamlin would be the team's flag bearer.

I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/dsmTtNkhJs — Shani Davis (@ShaniDavis) February 8, 2018

It has been such an honor to have represented the greatest, most diverse country in the world at the last five Winter Games during the same month as #blackhistorymonth #goTeamUSA Watch "Origins of Black History Month" https://t.co/NwGRBpBvTO — Shani Davis (@ShaniDavis) February 9, 2018

