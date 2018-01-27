Three Texas athletes named to U.S. Olympic Team

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With the announcement of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Friday afternoon, three Texas individuals made the list and will travel to South Korea for the Olympics.
31-year-old Jonathan Garcia from Houston, Tx will compete in the discipline of long track speedskating in the 500 meters and team pursuit event.
Former football player 28-year-old Sam McGuffie from Cypress, Tx was named on the USA bobsled team and will compete in the four-man event and McGuffie will also compete in the two-man bobsled and will be the individual who pushes the bobsled.
Another Texas individual will compete in bobsled is 30-year-old Justin Olsen from San Antonio, Tx. Olsen will compete in the four-man event, and the two-man event but will pilot the bobsled.
Good luck to Texas athletes competing in the Olympics.
