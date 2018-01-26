U.S. has largest delegation in Winter Olympics history

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, snowboarder Alex Deibold, skier Lindsey Vonn, skier Gus Kenworthy and members of Team USA pose for a photo during the 100 Days Out 2018 Olympics Celebration in Times Square on November 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Team USA is bringing a whole lot of athletes to South Korea.

So many in fact that Team USA will be the largest athlete delegation of any nation in the history of the Olympic Winter Games.

The U.S. Olympic Committee on Friday officially announced all 242 athletes that have qualified to compete in PyeongChang.

American athletes will be competing in all 15 disciplines across seven sports, and during 97 of the 102 medal events in South Korea, according to the committee's official announcement.

A little more than half of the delegation will be competing in their first Olympics; however, 103 U.S. athletes are returning Olympians, including 37 medalists and 10 Olympic champions.

Snowboarder Kelly Clark and cross-country skier Kikkan Randall are set to become the first female five-time U.S. Olympians at the Winter Olympics, while Shani Davis will become the country's first speedskater to compete in five Winter Games.

According to Team USA, the PyeongChang athletes hail from 31 different states including 31 athletes from Colorado, 22 from California, 19 from Minnesota, 18 from New York and 16 from Utah.

Thirty-nine year old ice hockey player Brian Gionta is the oldest Olympian on the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team and 17-year-old figure skater Vincent Zhou is the youngest.

