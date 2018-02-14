USA men's hockey team loses to Slovenia in Olympics debut

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - The U.S. men's hockey team put itself in a hole in the opening game of the Olympics by losing 3-2 in overtime to Slovenia.
The Slovenians pulled their goalie to score the tying goal in the closing minutes and then won it 38 seconds into overtime on a goal by Jan Mursak.
The United States had a 2-0 lead entering the third period thanks to goals by Brian O'Neill and Jordan Greenway.
The Americans next will play Slovakia on Friday.
