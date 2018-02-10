Vice President Pence shows up at short-track, and so do some singing North Koreans

United States Vice President Mike Pence (R) takes a selfie photograph with his wife wife Karen (C) and retired U.S figure skater Sarah Hughes as they arrive to watch short track speed skating at Gangneung Ice Arena. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - Is North Korea trolling Vice President Pence?

President Trump’s right-hand man was at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Saturday night to watch the opening session of short-track speedskating and, for the second evening in succession, he was unable to avoid a connection to North Korea.

As Pence sat with South Korean President Moon Jae-In amid a heavy blanket of security that delayed many fans from getting to the venue for the start, the show was stolen by the colorful group of North Korean cheerleaders dispatched south of the border by leader Kim Jong Un.

At breaks in the skating the cheerleaders sang songs of encouragement to the delight of the crowd, who gave them a rousing ovation at the end of each rendition.

Short track is one of the most popular sports in South Korea and as a series of home skaters reached the later rounds of the men’s 1,500 meters and the women’s 500, the North Koreans celebrated by waving flags in support.

At the opening ceremony Friday night, Pence was seated in front of Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and part of the North Korean delegation. Later, he skipped a formal dinner at which he was due to share a table with North Korea’s ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam.

American skaters Lana Gehring and Maame Biney enjoyed the presence of the North Korean supporters.

“Oh my god, it was awesome,” said Gehring, who did not advance in the 500. “They were just doing their little chants and flag waves. I have never seen that before. And their (songs) are so in sync it is like they’ve been practicing them for years.”

“They are really beautiful,” added Biney, who qualified for quarterfinals in the 500 by placing second in her heat.

