What's that mark on figure skater Mirai Nagasu's leg?

USA's Mirai Nagasu competes in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS, This content is subject to copyright.)

In between Lutzes and toe loops, you may have noticed an unusual mark on the inside of U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu's leg during her skating performances.

What was it exactly? A bruise? A USA tattoo? Twitter wondered about the mark during her team and short programs, and again during her Thursday night free skate.

Mirai Nagasu of the United States falls while competing during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 21, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

I need to know why this skater of beautiful skating has a USA stamp on her leg?!? #MiraiNagasu — Michelle Wallace (@smbwallace) February 23, 2018

Am I seeing a tattoo on Mirai's right leg? Sure looks like it. #MiraiNagasu #Olympics #FigureSkating — Aeryn, of House Sun, First of Her Name (@aerynsunx) February 23, 2018

Everyone Is Wondering If Skater Mirai Nagasu Has a Giant Tattoo on Her Leg: What is that ... ? https://t.co/ezNaGOQ7Dm pic.twitter.com/rA2VIP3sbt — Sixan Andaman (@SixanAndaman) February 22, 2018

What is on Olympian Mirai Nagasu leg? Is it print on her leggings? ABC pic off tv pic.twitter.com/VsT6ZlVYc2 — Nearsighted Girl (@christysalmonso) February 19, 2018

The real answer? It's just kinesiology athletic tape, according to maker KT Tape. Athletes use it to help recover from injuries.

Everyone is wondering, but that's no tattoo on @mirai_nagasu's leg, that's #KTTape PRO USA tape! We're proud to provide pain relief and support to #TeamUSA https://t.co/yW1Su7eFBg — KT Tape (@KTTape) February 12, 2018

The company claims its product lifts the skin to decrease inflammation and swelling caused by lymphatic fluid.

It would make for a cool tattoo, though.

