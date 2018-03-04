One On One: SFA Head Coach Kyle Keller

TYLER -- Stephen F. Austin head men's basketball coach Kyle Keller stopped by the studio Sunday evening. Keller spoke about his teams recent 65-53 win against Sam Houston State, and how the team is preparing for the Southland Conference Tournament. Keller went on to discuss the impact seniors Leon Gilmore, Ty Charles, and Ivan Canete have had on the team as well.

The Jacks finish the season 14-4 in conference play with a 25-6 record overall. With the number three seed in the Southland Tournament bracket the team will either play the winner of Lamar University or Central Arkansas University this Thursday in Katy, Texas. The tournament begins Wednesday March 7th.

