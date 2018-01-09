Pair of ETX HS Basketball Teams Pick Up Big Wins

TYLER - East Texas is home to 6 basketball teams in 11-6A (3 boys and 3 girls). All of them have played well at times this year.

And while they were all in action on Tuesday night, only 2 of them were able to pick up wins.

Here are the scores from Tuesday night's action:

BOYS

Mesquite Horn - 77

John Tyler - 81

Tyler Lee - 44

North Mesquite - 54

Longview - 53

Rockwall-Heath - 92

GIRLS

John Tyler - 40

Mesquite Horn - 65

North Mesquite - 21

Tyler Lee - 66

Rockwall-Heath - 74

Longview - 66

© 2018 KYTX-TV