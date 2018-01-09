Pair of ETX HS Basketball Teams Pick Up Big Wins

TYLER - East Texas is home to 6 basketball teams in 11-6A (3 boys and 3 girls). All of them have played well at times this year.
And while they were all in action on Tuesday night, only 2 of them were able to pick up wins.
Here are the scores from Tuesday night's action:
BOYS
Mesquite Horn - 77
John Tyler - 81
Tyler Lee - 44
North Mesquite - 54
Longview - 53
Rockwall-Heath - 92
GIRLS
John Tyler - 40
Mesquite Horn - 65
North Mesquite - 21
Tyler Lee - 66
Rockwall-Heath - 74
Longview - 66
© 2018 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs