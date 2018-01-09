KYTX
Pair of ETX HS Basketball Teams Pick Up Big Wins

High School Basketball Recap 1-9

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:42 PM. CST January 09, 2018

TYLER - East Texas is home to 6 basketball teams in 11-6A (3 boys and 3 girls). All of them have played well at times this year.

And while they were all in action on Tuesday night, only 2 of them were able to pick up wins.

Here are the scores from Tuesday night's action:

BOYS

Mesquite Horn - 77
John Tyler - 81
 
Tyler Lee - 44
North Mesquite - 54
 
Longview - 53
Rockwall-Heath - 92
 
 
GIRLS
 
John Tyler - 40
Mesquite Horn - 65
 
North Mesquite - 21
Tyler Lee - 66
 
Rockwall-Heath - 74
Longview - 66

 

