Patrick Mahomes Spends Some Time At The Super Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas - Just a couple of years ago, Patrick Mahomes was just another high school kid. He was the quarterback at Whitehouse High School and probably didn't know where he'd be playing or what he'd be doing in February of 2017.

Well, it turns out that in February of 2017, Mahomes was in Houston walking around Radio Row at the Super Bowl and being marketed at as a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Mahomes says, "Being around this atmosphere and just being in Houston with the Super Bowl, you never expect to be there, it's just a dream come true."

He spent the better part of two days doing interviews, meeting with NFL teams, and just learning how things work in the pros. He also got to meet some big name former players and he says his favorite was former Cowboys running back Herschel Walker.

"That was just a cool thing. That's Herschel Walker, one of the greatest of all time. I've seen documentaries on him and he still looks like he could be playing in the NFL."

Mahomes also spent some time at his agent's big Super Bowl party where he hung out with several other members of the upcoming draft class.

And while this experience was important for his future in the NFL, for this small town East Texas kid, it was something he'll never forget.

Mahomes says, "I never expected to be at a venue like this or at a Super Bowl, it's just a crazy feeling coming from Whitehouse, Texas."

(© 2017 KYTX)