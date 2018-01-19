Piney Woods Football Clinic Held in Longview

LONGVIEW - The annual Piney Woods Coaching Clinic was held in Longview Friday evening. Coaches from all over the East Texas took part in the event. They were able to take part in different sessions, while also listening to lectures, and gaining new perspectives on coaching.

One of the highlights of the clinic is that many of the breakout sessions were lead by big name coaches in the Texas. The main speaker of the event was TCU very own head coach Gary Patterson. Patterson who ended this season with and 11-3 overall record is no stranger to the area. According to Patterson East Texas is always special place to visit.

"We've always had great success in East Texas and they ask us to come over to speak even though I'll be hurrying back to, and I've got recruiting weekend and all those things you know we've always tried to give back these guys have always been real good to us over here through the years we've had a lot of kids that have come and played at TCU so it's a fun time to see these guys," says Patterson.

The clinic continues through Saturday, and even more big name coaches will be on hand to lend their expertise.

