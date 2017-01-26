Race For The ASC Basketball Title Is Heating Up

LONGVIEW & TYLER, Texas - As we get into the homestretch of the college basketball season, the postseason races are heating up.

In the ASC, the LeTourneau men have tied a school record with 10 straight wins. And on Thursday night, they broke that record as they beat ETBU 81-77.

The LeTourneau women are also trying to stay near the top of the ASC standings. And they helped their cause as the Yellowjackets crushed ETBU 70-50.

Over in Tyler, the UT Tyler men are tying to keep pace with LeTourneau. The Patriots picked up a nice 72-66 win over Louisiana College that helps them stay a game behind the Yellowjackets.

And the UT Tyler women have finally hit their stride. The Patriots have now won 6 of their last 7 games as they beat Lousiana College 89-68.

