Randy McFarlin Named Head Football Coach at T.K. Gorman

TYLER, Texas - Back in early January, T.K. Gorman football coach Coby Gipson left to take the offensive coordinator job at Howard Payne University. Gipson had a lot of success with the Crusaders, so those were big shoes to fill.

But Gorman has found the man to do that job, and it's their former defensive coordinator Randy McFarlin.

McFarlin was at Gorman for the 2013 season, but spent the past couple of years living in Arkansas.

He says, "Its just a blessing to come back to East Texas and coach the game I love again. And being at Gorman, I just feel like God has led me to this place again and it's going to be a great time."

Before his first stop in Tyler, McFarlin was the head coach in Whitehouse and Daingerfield.

The Crusaders are happy to have a proven winner take over their program, but from McFarlin's perspective, his job is about more than just wins and losses.

He says, "Schemes don't win football games. Getting kids to play hard and buy into the system and that relationship between coach and player...that's what wins games and that's what we're going to develop here."

