Rangers Caravan Rolls Into Longview

LONGVIEW - The Texas Rangers play in Arlington and, obviously, a lot of their fans are located in the Metroplex.

But, there are also tens of thousands of Rangers fans outside the DFW area and the team never forgets about that group.

On Monday afternoon, the annual Rangers Caravan headed to East Texas as they stopped in Longview. Catcher Robinson Chirinos, pitcher Nick Gardewine, 1st base coach Steve Buechele, and announcer Jared Sandler all visited with the fans, signed autographs, and took pictures as they spent a few hours in East Texas.

Buechele says, "We kind of get locked into that Dallas-Ft. Worth area there in Arlington...it's always fun to travel a little bit and meet a lot of cool people."

The Rangers have a little more time to rest before the 2018 season gets started. Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 14th.

