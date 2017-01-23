Rangers Caravan Rolls Through East Texas

TYLER, Texas - Every February, the Texas Rangers players pack up their gear and head to Arizona for Spring Training.

But before they do that, the players all make another trip, loading up a bus and heading around the state in the annual Rangers Winter Caravan.

That bus made a stop in Tyler and hundreds of fans were lined up, waiting for a chance to visit with some of their favorite players.

This year, Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields, infielder Will Middlebrooks, and broadcaster Tom Grieve made the trip to East Texas. They spent time signing autographs, visiting, and taking pictures with the fans.

A lot of Rangers fans live in East Texas and the players know this is a great opportunity to visit with people who watch them every night, but may not get a chance to ever see them in person.

Delino DeShields says, "I mean it's awesome. Doing stuff like this and seeing other people who come out and support the Texas Rangers, not just us but the whole organization...it's pretty exciting."

The caravan has a few more stops around Texas. The players will then get a little break before heading to Spring Training. And that's just around the corner...pitchers and catchers report February 14th.

