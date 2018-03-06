Region XIV Tournament kicks off with Kilgore vs Bossier Parish match-up

JACKSONVILLE- The 2018 Region XIV Tournament kicked off Tuesday afternoon at John Alexander Gymnasium. Over the next five days, 25 men's and women's basketball teams will be playing in 18 games to determine who receives the automatic bid into the NJCAA national tournament.

Kilgore and Bossier Parish met in the first game of the tournament. The Rangers defeated the Cavaliers 62-58 to advance to the next round.

Next up for Kilgore, is a match-up against #1 seeded TVCC on Thursday at 1:00pm.

