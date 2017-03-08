Region XIV Women's Basketball Tournament Kicks Off

JACKSONVILLE, Texas - The odds are pretty good that at least one East Texas team will move on from the Region XIV Tournament and head to the National Tournament.

6 of the 8 teams participating in the tournament are from our area and they all hit the court on Wednesday as the tournament opened up.

Top-seeded Trinity Valley was the first team on the court as they played Angelina. The Lady Cardinals had a big lead in the 3rd quarter, but the Lady Roadrunners were able to trim it to 6. However, that's as close as they would get and TVCC would pull away to win 71-57.

In the 2nd quarterfinal, TJC took on Blinn. On paper, this should have been an even match-up between the 4 and 5 seeds. But the Apache Ladies jumped out to a quick 20-4 lead and never looked back as they cruised to a 64-48 win.

The evening session opened up with 2nd seeded San Jacinto taking on Jacksonville. The Lady Gators came out firing and never looked back. They held the Lady Jaguars to just 10 points in the 1st half and San Jacinto rolls to a big quarterfinal win, beating Jacksonville 71-33.

And the final quarterfinal game was an all-East Texas affair as Panola played Kilgore. Kilgore had the lead for most of the night. The Fillies made a late run to tie the game, but the Lady Rangers just had a little more down the stretch and they pull off the only quarterfinal upset, beating 3rd seeded Panola 77-74.

The women's tournament continues on Friday with two semifinal games.

WEDNESDAY QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

(1) TVCC defeats (8) Angelina 71-57

(4) TJC defeats (5) Blinn 64-48

(2) San Jacinto defeats (7) Jacksonville 71-33

(6) Kilgore defeats (3) Panola 77-74

FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE (all games at John Alexander Gym in Jacksonville)

1:00 PM - (1) TVCC vs. (4) TJC

3:00 PM - (2) San Jacinto vs. (6) Kilgore

