Rivalry Week Kicks off With Whitehouse vs. Chapel Hill

TYLER - In week 2 of the high school football season, there will be several rivalry games in East Texas.

One of the "newest" rivalries is Chapel Hill and Whitehouse. The two teams have only met 30 times (before this year), but this series is about as even as they come. Entering this year's game, each team was 14-14-2 in this series.

Whitehouse had won 5 straight games in this rivalry, a streak Chapel Hill tried to break on Thursday night as the 2 teams met at TCMF Rose Stadium.

Chapel Hill struck first with a long Khalan Griffin touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

Then, Whitehouse got going. Clayton Cook ran for 3 touchdowns in the game and Jake Clemons hit Cameron Cantrell with another TD. And that would turn out to be more than enough for the Wildcats. While Griffin did break off a 98 yard touchdown run late in the game, it wasn't enough as Whitehouse picked up the 28-14 win.

Whitehouse moves to 2-0 on the season while Chapel Hill falls to 1-1.

