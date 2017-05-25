Robert E. Lee coach resigns after 1 season

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: Clayton George)

TYLER - Clayton George has resigned as head football coach at Robert E. Lee. After one year, George is leaving the Red Raiders for family reasons, according to Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest, who confirmed it to on Thursday.

“I am obviously disappointed that he is leaving,” Priest told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “I have known for a couple of days. We wanted to get through spring ball and the spring game and make sure you do what is right for the kids.”

Lee football held its spring Red and White game on Wednesday following a month of football drills.

George was interviewed afterward saying, “It’s a nice day and a good opportunity for the kids. We had good support today with our fans and parents, drill team and cheerleaders, band and everybody. I thought it was nice for them to come out and support us.”

Priest said with George’s family not moving to Tyler with him after he took the job, the situation became difficult and ultimately untenable.

“It has been tough,” Priest said. “The family didn’t move. That’s really hard and I know I couldn’t do it. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”

The Red Raiders went 2-8 in George’s only season in 2016. Lee began his campaign with wins over Marshall and Corsicana to begin 2-0, but lost its remaining eight games.

“I know the wins weren’t there, but as far as the structure of the program, the character, the attention to academics; all that stuff was being done (under George),” Priest said. “I think we made some progress, but now we have to search for another coach.”

Priest said Lee assistants Shelton Gandy and Brad Skinner “are going to lead the charge right now” as interim co-head coaches while the district searches for a replacement.

“We posted the job today and we are going to see what’s out there,” Priest said. “I know it’s late and you are in a difficult time trying to find a coach. We are going to do the best we can for the program.”

Robert E. Lee’s season opener is Sept 1 at Marshall.

Raider Rap: REL will have its fourth head coach since Mike Owens departure in 2010 … Owens also left after the spring season with assistant Randy Huffstickler named interim for the 2011 season before Tyler ISD hired Darrell Piske. Piske was fired in 2015 with George coming to REL after helping to lead Southlake Carroll in two separate stints as offensive coordinator to state championships (2002, 2011) before being named Assistant Coach of the Year in 2015 by the National Football Federation Gridiron Club of Dallas. … REL reached the regional quarterfinals in 2009 under Owens, but since that time has not won a playoff game. From 2010 to now, the Red Raiders are 19-52.

© 2017 KYTX-TV