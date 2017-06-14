Several Players With East Texas Ties Picked In MLB Draft

TYLER - Over the course of the 3 day MLB Draft, 1,215 players were selected. Of that group, 10 had ties to East Texas.

Here's a list of East Texas players who were picked:

Round 3 (pick #78) - San Diego picked Mason House (Whitehouse HS)

Round 5 (pick #163) - Washington picked Brigham Hill (Texas A&M / Nacogdoches HS)

Round 10 (pick #314) - Texas picked John King (Univ. of Houston / Angelina College)

Round 12 (pick #365) - Detroit picked Will Vest (Stephen F. Austin)

Round 16 (pick #485) - Detroit picked Carson Lance (Lamar / Angelina College)

Round 20 (pick #588) - San Diego picked Duke Ellis (Panola College / Central Heights HS)

Round 28 (pick #832) - Arizona picked Jimmy Johnson (Lamar / TJC / Cayuga HS)

Round 33 (pick #991) - Houston picked Reid Russell (Lamar / TJC / Longview HS)

Round 38 (pick #1141) - Houston picked Trey Cumbie (Univ. of Houston / Lufkin HS)

Round 39 (pick #1186) - Chicago (NL) picked Cooper Coldiron (Univ. of Houston / Kilgore HS)

