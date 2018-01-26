Several Top ETX High School Teams Pick Up Big Wins

TYLER - East Texas is home to several very good high school basketball teams and on Friday night, many of those teams picked up good wins.

On the boys side, Troup was at home taking on Cumberland Academy. And the Tigers rolled to their 16th straight win as they beat the Knights 59-44.

In Whitehouse, the Wildcats boys team has been playing very well in 17-5A games. And that continued on Friday as Whitehouse beat Jacksonville 55-32.

In 11-6A, the news wasn't so good for our boys teams. John Tyler lost to Rockwall-Heath 91-73 and Lee lost to Mesquite 60-41. Longview was able to pick up a big win as they beat North Mesquite 56-42.

On the girls side, Bullard is ranked 18th in the state. The Lady Panthers picked up a big win over number 13 Gilmer earlier in the week. Friday, they played at Chapel Hill and this game was all Bullard as they beat the Lady Bulldogs 50-28.

In 11-6A, the East Texas girls teams fared a little better than the boys did. John Tyler did fall to Rockwall-Heath 58-31. But Lee beat Mesquite 49-37 and Longview beat North Mesquite 53-34.

