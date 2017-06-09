SFA Football Camp Brings In Big-Name Coaches

NACOGDOCHES - Clint Conque holds several football camps throughout the summer. And each one of thing brings out players from all over East Texas.

On Friday night, those players got a special treat as University of Houston Head Coach Major Applewhite and University of Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule were also on-hand to help with the camp.

"We love the opportunity to be around kids talk to them about recruiting and educate them on that process help them understand what they need to do to get to that next level and also instruct them and help so they can go back and help their high school programs" says Applewhite.

For both coaches the camp wasn't just about teaching these students it was also about community outreach.

"What we want to do is go out there and be apart of Texas football and Texas high school and Texas college football I want to support the universities in the state I want to support the high schools in the state so I'm anxious to go out here and maybe they'll let me coach a little bit," explains Rhule.

The next SFA football camp (for high school students) will take place next Friday, June 16.

