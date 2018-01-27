SFA Gets Two Big Wins in Doubleheader against Sam Houston

NACOGDOCHES- With more than 7,000 fans on hand, both SFA basketball teams brought the heat on Saturday.

In the men's game, the Lumberjacks defeated the Bearkats 82-66 thanks to huge performances by Ty Charles and Shannon Bogues. Charles dropped 20 points, while Bogues dropped a game-high 29 points. More impressively...both players came off the bench. With the win, the Lumberjacks move to 3rd place in the Southland Conference standings.

Head coach Kyle Keller stated, "I thought our guys tonight didn't let up on offense, they got back to being who we are."

In the women's game, the Ladyjacks defeated the Bearkats 75-53 thanks to great outside shooting. The Ladyjacks tied a season-high in three-pointers made with 10. Stevi Parker led the team with 17 points and 11 rebounds, notching her ninth double-double of the season. With the win, the Ladyjacks stay perfect in Southland Conference play at 8-0.

