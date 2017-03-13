SFA Men's and Women's Basketball Learn Postseason Fate

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - The SFA men's and women's basketball teams both had good seasons. Fortunately for both teams, those seasons will continue.

The Lumberjacks received an invite to the College Invitational Tournament (CIT). This will be the first time in school history SFA has played in the CIT. Unfortunately, the Jacks got a pretty rough first round draw. SFA will play at the University of Idaho on Wednesday (3-15) night. That game starts at 8 PM in Moscow, Idaho, which means it's a 10 PM start for fans in Nacogdoches.

The SFA women were hoping for an invite to the WNIT, but after being passed over for that tournament, the Ladyjacks landed in the Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI). The SFA know this tournament well, having played in it a few times before. Their most recent trip to the WBI was in 2014 when they made it to the championship game before falling. This year, the LadyJacks will hit the road for their first game. SFA will play at UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday (3-16) at 7 PM.

SFA Postseason Games (all times CT)

SFA Men at Idaho - Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 PM

SFA Women at UT Rio Grande Valley - Thursday, March 16 at 7:00 PM

