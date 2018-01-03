SFA Men's Basketball Team Starts 2018 With Win

The SFA Men's Basketball Team opened 2018 with a bang. After losing their conference opener to Southeastern Louisiana last week, the Lumberjacks stormed back with a commanding 81-64 win over Nicholls on Wednesday night.

TJ Holyfield notched his first double-double of the season, as he dropped 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Ivan Canete also pitched in a game-high 17 points.

SFA not only got it done on offense, but they were a disruptive on defense, forcing 23 turnovers.

"I thought our guys played kind of angry which is what I wanted to see," Coach Kyle Keller explained, "It was a really good win for us. They're a good team. I thought our guys played pretty good."

Next up, the Lumberjacks take a trip to Natchitoches, LA to face Northwestern State on Saturday at 3:30pm.

