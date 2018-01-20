SFA Senior John Franklin Dominates in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

PASADENA, CA - SFA defensive end John Franklin left his mark in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The senior was able to wow scouts, general managers, and other NFL personnel.

Franklin led the national team with 5 solo tackles, along with a pass breakup in the process. He was one of the more impressive players on the field causing problems for the rushing game as well. The national team came out on top 23-0.

The senior from Greenville, Texas is hoping to become the first SFA player drafted to the NFL since 2011.

