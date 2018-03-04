Shout Out To A Former Whitehouse Baseball Star

RUSSELLVILLE, AR -- On Friday, former Whitehouse baseball star Patrick Miner recorded his first homerun in college. Miner is currently a freshman and plays for the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys baseball team. His pinch-hit homerun tied the game, and they ended up beating Ouachita Baptist University 7-6. Miner, was part of the 2015-2016 Whitehouse Wildcat squad that made it to state.

