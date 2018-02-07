SIGNING DAY - 16 Longview Athletes Sign With Colleges

LONGVIEW - Longview didn't have the big name Division 1 signings that some East Texas schools had on National Signing Day. But what the Lobos did have was A LOT of athletes signing with schools.
16 Lobos signed with colleges on Wednesday. The biggest group came from the football team, where 9 players signed. They were joined by 1 basketball player, 1 baseball player, 2 softball players, and 3 soccer players.
Here's the full list of Longview athletes that signed on National Signing Day:
Chris Kessler - Texas State (football)
A'Darius Carter - Southeastern Oklahoma Univ. (football)
Jaylin Brown - Kilgore College (football)
J.C. Blakemore - Howard Payne (football)
Jalen Carr - Southwestern Oklahoma St. (football)
Davotrick Dotrey - Southwestern Oklahoma St. (football)
Javotrick Dotrey - Southwestern Oklahoma St. (football)
D'Marjai Dearion - ETBU (football)
Kendle Johnson - Howard Payne (football)
Jason Bush - Tyler Jr. College (basketball)
Madalyn Alexander - Univ. of Memphis (softball)
Brooke Goynes - Kilgore College (softball)
Yazmin Rodriguez - Lyon College (Ark.) (soccer)
Celeste Nunez - Northeast Texas Comm. College (soccer)
Carrie Gilliland - UT Tyler (soccer)
Jacob Fidler - Murray State College (Okla.) (baseball)
