SIGNING DAY - 16 Longview Athletes Sign With Colleges

LONGVIEW - Longview didn't have the big name Division 1 signings that some East Texas schools had on National Signing Day. But what the Lobos did have was A LOT of athletes signing with schools.

16 Lobos signed with colleges on Wednesday. The biggest group came from the football team, where 9 players signed. They were joined by 1 basketball player, 1 baseball player, 2 softball players, and 3 soccer players.

Here's the full list of Longview athletes that signed on National Signing Day:

Chris Kessler - Texas State (football)

A'Darius Carter - Southeastern Oklahoma Univ. (football)

Jaylin Brown - Kilgore College (football)

J.C. Blakemore - Howard Payne (football)

Jalen Carr - Southwestern Oklahoma St. (football)

Davotrick Dotrey - Southwestern Oklahoma St. (football)

Javotrick Dotrey - Southwestern Oklahoma St. (football)

D'Marjai Dearion - ETBU (football)

Kendle Johnson - Howard Payne (football)

Jason Bush - Tyler Jr. College (basketball)

Madalyn Alexander - Univ. of Memphis (softball)

Brooke Goynes - Kilgore College (softball)

Yazmin Rodriguez - Lyon College (Ark.) (soccer)

Celeste Nunez - Northeast Texas Comm. College (soccer)

Carrie Gilliland - UT Tyler (soccer)

Jacob Fidler - Murray State College (Okla.) (baseball)

© 2018 KYTX-TV