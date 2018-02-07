SIGNING DAY - Gary Wiley Signs With SMU

LONGVIEW - From a stats perspective, Pine Tree linebacker Gary Wiley was arguably one of the top defensive players in the state in 2017.

Wiley had verbally committed to play his college football at Missouri State, and as recently as a week ago, he was ready to sign with the Bears.

But he took a late visit to another school and shortly after that visit, he received an offer, which he took almost immediately.

And thanks to that late turn of events, Wiley signed to continue his college football career at SMU.

Wiley says, "It's wonderful...I just to go to SMU and build my own legacy there and be a great player for them."

Wiley was one of two Pine Tree athletes to sign on National Signing Day. Joining him was his teammate Mose Jeffery...he will continue his football career at ETBU.

