SIGNING DAY - Javier Neal Signs With North Texas

WHITEHOUSE - Javier Neal is a star for Whitehouse. Not only was he an all-state talent on the football field, but he's helped the Wildcats basketball team be in position to make a deep playoff run this year.

But his future is on the gridiron. And on Wednesday, Neal signed his letter of intent with North Texas.

Neal says, "I'm expecting a lot of challenges I haven't faced yet, so I'm just going to do what I can, just face the challenges and just do me."

Here's a complete list of Whitehouse athletes who signed on National Signing Day:

Javier Neal - North Texas (football)

Clayton Cook - Missouri Southern St. (football)

Trevor Lawrence - Tyler Jr. College (football)

Ken'Tavian McDade - Hardin-Simmons (football)

Mitchell Melrose - Abilene Christian (football)

Christian Owens - Missouri Southern St. (football)

Kyevon Rider - Texas A&M-Commerce (football)

Dayton Thompson - Northeastern State (football)

Sydney Malmstrom - Tyler Jr. College (soccer)

Chloe Towler - Austin College (soccer)

Mahayla Mitchell - Arkansas Monticello (softball)

