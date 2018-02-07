SIGNING DAY - Javier Neal Signs With North Texas

WHITEHOUSE - Javier Neal is a star for Whitehouse. Not only was he an all-state talent on the football field, but he's helped the Wildcats basketball team be in position to make a deep playoff run this year.
But his future is on the gridiron. And on Wednesday, Neal signed his letter of intent with North Texas.
Neal says, "I'm expecting a lot of challenges I haven't faced yet, so I'm just going to do what I can, just face the challenges and just do me."
Here's a complete list of Whitehouse athletes who signed on National Signing Day:
Javier Neal - North Texas (football)
Clayton Cook - Missouri Southern St. (football)
Trevor Lawrence - Tyler Jr. College (football)
Ken'Tavian McDade - Hardin-Simmons (football)
Mitchell Melrose - Abilene Christian (football)
Christian Owens - Missouri Southern St. (football)
Kyevon Rider - Texas A&M-Commerce (football)
Dayton Thompson - Northeastern State (football)
Sydney Malmstrom - Tyler Jr. College (soccer)
Chloe Towler - Austin College (soccer)
Mahayla Mitchell - Arkansas Monticello (softball)
