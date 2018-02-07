SIGNING DAY - John Tyler Has A Couple Of Special Signings

TYLER - Last year, John Tyler had a big signing day as 3 of their athletes signed with major division 1 schools.

This year, there were still several Lions who signed with colleges to continue their athletic dreams. But JT also recognized a few students who weren't just going to be on the field or court at the next level.

In addition to the athletes, JT had a trainer who signed to continue her career at Baylor.

And the LIons also had 2 football players who are giving up the game and signing academic scholarships...and there's a reason why.

Bryce Holloway signed with Texas and Emmanuel Daniels signed with Texas A&M. And part of the reason they got those scholarships is because Holloway is the salutatorian at JT and Daniels is the valedictorian.

Here's the complete list of John Tyler athletes who signed on National Signing Day:

Jaivon Williams - Howard Payne (football)

Tyus Grayson - Arkansas Tech (football)

Tra Minter - Texas College (football)

Michael Givens-Washington - Hardin-Simmons (football)

Tabias Marshall - Howard Payne (football)

Kharis McFarland - Baylor (trainer)

Emmanuel Daniels - Texas A&M (academics) - JT valedictorian

Bryce Holloway - Univ. of Texas (academics) - JT salutatorian

© 2018 KYTX-TV