SIGNING DAY - Keaontay Ingram Signs With Texas

CARTHAGE - Keaontay Ingram was a star on the field for the Carthage football team. And that success brought him college offers from all over the country.

He verbally committed to Texas in May, and on National Signing Day, he made it official as he signed with the Longhorns.

Ingram says, "When I was a little kid, I never thought of that...but now, this year, I've taken every opportunity towards fulfilling my dreams."

Here's the full list of Carthage athletes who signed on Wednesday:

Keaontay Ingram - University of Texas (football)

Dewaylon Ingram - Sam Houston St. (football)

Dee Bowens - Sam Houston St. (football)

Ahmad Brown - Tarleton St. (football)

Mykel Gates - Blinn College (football)

Mekhi Colbert - Tyler Jr. College (football)

Callahan Baldree - Weatherford College (baseball)

Carson Robertson - UT Tyler (softball)

Jewell Hope Kruebbe - Chipola Jr. College (softball)

Matti Doffitt - Mary Hardin-Baylor (volleyball)

Courtney Edge - Eastfield Jr. College (volleyball)

