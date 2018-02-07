SIGNING DAY - Lee Has 6 Athletes Sign With Colleges

TYLER - It was a quieter National Signing Day at Lee, but the Red Raiders still had 6 athletes who signed with the school of their choice on Wednesday.

Half of those athletes were from the football team, as they had 3 players all moving on to colleges.

Joining those 3 were a pair of soccer players and 1 volleyball player.

Here's the complete list of Lee athletes who signed on National Signing Day:

Marquis Gray - Southeastern Oklahoma St. (football)

Lanthony Simmons - Southern Nazarene (football)

Nathan Niedrauer - Tarleton State (football)

Neely Williams - Tyler Jr. College (volleyball)

Karla Bustos - Tyler Jr. College (soccer)

Madelyn Filla - Ouachita Baptist Univ. (soccer)

