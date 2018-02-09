SIGNING DAY - TJC Sends 6 Football Players To Next Level

TYLER - When we talk about National Signing Day, we usually think about high school athletes signing with colleges.
But signing day also gives junior college athletes a chance to sign with 4-year schools. And earlier this week, that's exactly what happened at TJC.
The Apaches had 6 football players sign with 4-year schools. Some are going to major Division 1 schools while others are going to smaller schools.
Here's a full list of TJC football players who signed with 4-year schools:
Willie Allen (OL) - Louisiana Tech
Marcel Southall (DL) - Florida Atlantic Univ.
Brandon Johnson (DB) - Univ. of Tulsa
Ervin Hill (DB) - Bethel College
Logan Fuller (RB) - Mary Hardin-Baylor
Daqualyn Thomas - Southern Miss
