SIGNING DAY - T.K. Gorman Has 5 Athletes Sign

TYLER - Wednesday was the first day high school students could sign with colleges. But that wasn't the only day they could sign.

T.K. Gorman decided to wait an extra day and they held their signing day festivities on Thursday.

The Crusaders had 5 athletes sign and they all had a chance to have their friends and family join them for the historic moment. School officials expect more athletes to commit to colleges in the upcoming weeks, so this is just the start of a great class for the Crusaders.

Here's a list of all the T.K. Gorman athletes who signed on Thursday:

Justin Duffie - Northeastern Oklahoma State (football)

Joshua Price - Northeastern Oklahoma State (trainer)

Sarah Flannelly - Tyler Jr. College (soccer)

Nicholas Benedict - UT Tyler (track/cross country)

Paige Rebmann - UT Tyler (track and field)

© 2018 KYTX-TV