SIGNING DAY - Trae Hall Signs With New Mexico

HENDERSON - For the past 2 years, Trae Hall has been a star quarterback for Henderson. This past year, he led the Lions all the way to the state quarterfinals.

Thanks to his strong play, Hall received several offers to play college football. And while he made his verbal commitment last month, on Wednesday, he made it official as he signed with the University of New Mexico.

Hall says, "Right now, I'm not going to lie to you, I am kind of nervous...I'm excited for everyone to come and show love."

Hall was one of two Henderson athletes to sign on National Signing Day. Joining him was his teammate Garrett Lybrand who will continue his football career at ETBU.

