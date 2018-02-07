SIGNING DAY - Tyree Wilson Signs With Texas A&M

NEW LONDON - West Rusk defensive end Tyree Wilson had already changed his mind about his college choice once, flipping from Washington State to Texas A&M last year.

Late in the recruiting process, several schools were coming after him again, hoping he'd make one more change.

But Wilson knew he wanted to be in College Station and on Wednesday, he made it official as he signed with the Aggies.

Wilson says, "Humbled to be going to A&M, showcasing my talent. Same thing, same mindset...stay hungry, chase the NFL dream, and make the best of it."

He was the only West Rusk athlete to sign on National Signing Day this year.

