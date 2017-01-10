Social media reaction from Clemson's 35-31 national title win over Alabama

TAMPA, Fla. - Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 in Monday night’s national championship game at Raymond James Stadium.
The Tigers are national champions for the first time since 1981.
Clemson (14-1) snapped Alabama’s (14-1) 26-game winning streak on Monday night.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Hunter Renfrow for the game-winning score with 1 second left.
Here’s a look at the reaction across social media from Monday night’s thriller.
CLEMSON WINS THE CHAMPIONSHIP! Watson finds Renfrow with 1 second left to take down the Tide, 35-31! #SidelineCam https://t.co/ulOGNskxz2— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017
DeShaun Watson. Clutch. (via Instagram/losdad) #NationalChampionship #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/GJVj3HKN1P— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2017
Hunter Renfrow welcome to history. https://t.co/opLhldYSza— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017
Deshaun Watson is the first Heisman runner-up QB to win the national championship since Texas QB Vince Young in 2005. pic.twitter.com/OU6wKaL5Sd— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017
Just a coach and his quarterback #SidelineCam https://t.co/e8KWZ2dX0T— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE pic.twitter.com/GrryhjNi5V— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) January 10, 2017
Me. In a National Championship Game. I'm just waiting on that moment.— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) January 8, 2013
If I get a chance to play in a national championship game, Imma go ham.— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 5, 2012
When you finally get to hold that trophy 😍#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/PVNtADBPDG— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017
Clemson's #NationalChampionship win is its 1st win over Alabama since Oct. 25, 1905 (40,619 days). #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/6yyPcDb8C6— theScore (@theScore) January 10, 2017
Crazy the difference a year can make…#NationalChampionship #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/5qJEffAoFo— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2017
Clemson dethrones Nick Saban. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/PsOxj1UX46— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2017
This is the first time in 10 seasons under Nick Saban that Alabama lost when entering fourth quarter with a double-digit lead (were 97-0).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017
Only one other team rallied from a bigger deficit than Clemson to win a national title game (FSU trailed Auburn by 18, 2014 BCS title game) pic.twitter.com/RtefxP7dPE— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017
Hunter Renfrow now has 11 career TD catches, four of them in CFP championship games against Alabama.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017
Bo Scarborough as a high school sophomore. Hunter Renfrow as a college junior. pic.twitter.com/4qFs3kyfUe— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2017
"To the seniors,— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2017
- 3 straight SEC Titles
- 3 straight #CFBPlayoff
- 1 #NationalChampionship
I'm really proud of these guys."
- Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/YJJhSduRH2
On last Clemson play, why not just tackle all of Clemson’s receivers at snap and force them to kick field goal on untimed play?— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2017
$60 million: Amount of money Nick Saban has taken in, in salary and bonuses, in his 10 years at Alabama.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017
This ref is so jacked Nick Saban is about to offer him a scholarship 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SuYXZzAVb3— ESPNU (@ESPNU) January 10, 2017
Dude is determined to make Clemson and Alabama regret not recruiting him in the mid 70s #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TPcJ0S1grC— Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) January 10, 2017
Congrats to Clemson for winning the #nationalchampionship and more importantly thank you for bringing us this Vine. https://t.co/wySsCUtTGt— Kofie (@KofieYeboah) January 10, 2017
Yo! Who did this??? 😂😂😂#NationalChampionship— Joshuwa Roomsburg (@AgentJoshuwa) January 10, 2017
Congratulations to @ClemsonFB#CFBPlayoff#ALLINpic.twitter.com/GZ8Q3DLXiz
SEASON'S OVER TIME TO TEAR SOME GROINS https://t.co/uIMz9OvZo9— Crossover Report (@CrossoverReport) January 10, 2017
Clemson just blew up the Death Star to win the #nationalchampionship! pic.twitter.com/DaD7n2RBb5— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 10, 2017
When you just won a #NationalChampionship but realize your about to be drafted by the Browns pic.twitter.com/W4GZ5zvdwZ— Sport Highlights™ (@Sportzplayzz) January 10, 2017
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/MWdyJ0SavU— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2017
We found the cause 😭 pic.twitter.com/SRZu9vbwtN— Dollar Bill Stern (@MLWIII_) January 10, 2017
The calm after the classic. Goodnight from the #CFBPlayoff National Championship. pic.twitter.com/YAvCenKQcF— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
