Spring Hill Christmas Classic Kicks Off

LONGVIEW - The week between Christmas and New Year's plays host to a lot of high school basketball tournaments around the state. Most of them will begin on Thursday, but a handful did kick off on Wednesday.

The Spring Hill Christmas Classic began on Wednesday and brought together teams from all around East Texas. Day 1 was all pool play games. Days 2-3 will be the bracket portion of the tournament.

Here are the scores we received from day 1 of the tournament:

Atlanta - 57

West Rusk - 50

Spring Hill - 77

Winona - 35

Mt. Vernon - 55

Pittsburg - 65

Spring Hill - 71

West Rusk - 37

Tatum - 67

Mt. Vernon - 86

Gilmer - 58

Mineola - 53

Hooks - 56

Tatum - 68

Marshall - 70

Woodlands Christian Academy - 67

