Spring Hill Christmas Classic Kicks Off

Spring Hill Christmas Classic Recap - Day 1

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:39 PM. CST December 27, 2017

LONGVIEW - The week between Christmas and New Year's plays host to a lot of high school basketball tournaments around the state. Most of them will begin on Thursday, but a handful did kick off on Wednesday.

The Spring Hill Christmas Classic began on Wednesday and brought together teams from all around East Texas. Day 1 was all pool play games. Days 2-3 will be the bracket portion of the tournament.

Here are the scores we received from day 1 of the tournament:

Atlanta - 57
West Rusk - 50
 
Spring Hill - 77
Winona - 35
 
Mt. Vernon - 55
Pittsburg - 65
 
Spring Hill - 71
West Rusk - 37
 
Tatum - 67
Mt. Vernon - 86
 
Gilmer - 58
Mineola - 53
 
Hooks - 56
Tatum - 68
 
Marshall - 70
Woodlands Christian Academy - 67

 

© 2017 KYTX-TV


