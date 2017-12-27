Spring Hill Christmas Classic Kicks Off

LONGVIEW - The week between Christmas and New Year's plays host to a lot of high school basketball tournaments around the state. Most of them will begin on Thursday, but a handful did kick off on Wednesday.
The Spring Hill Christmas Classic began on Wednesday and brought together teams from all around East Texas. Day 1 was all pool play games. Days 2-3 will be the bracket portion of the tournament.
Here are the scores we received from day 1 of the tournament:
Atlanta - 57
West Rusk - 50
Spring Hill - 77
Winona - 35
Mt. Vernon - 55
Pittsburg - 65
Spring Hill - 71
West Rusk - 37
Tatum - 67
Mt. Vernon - 86
Gilmer - 58
Mineola - 53
Hooks - 56
Tatum - 68
Marshall - 70
Woodlands Christian Academy - 67
