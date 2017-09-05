KYTX
Steve Torrence Wins at U.S. Nationals

East Texas native Steve Torrence wins big in Indianapolis.

Kevin John , KYTX 2:22 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

It was a long time coming for NHRA drag racer Steve Torrence. But in the end it was all worth it. On Monday, the Kilgore native captured his first victory at the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Torrence registered a 3.757-second pass at 322.96 mph to beat Kebin Kinsley in the top fuel final. It was Torrence's seventh win of the season.

After the race Torrence stated, "This is the best day of my life. It's a lot of hard work. This is for you dad."

 

