Student with terminal cancer attends Cleveland Cavaliers game to fulfill wish

CLEVELAND - All Kyle Osborne wanted was to see his idol LeBron James in person.

On Sunday, the Northeast Ohio community rallied together to make Kyle's wish a reality.

Kyle is an Albuquerque, New Mexico high school senior with Myxopapillary Ependymoma Metatasis, an extremely rare form of cancer. His dying wish was to see James in person, but at age 19, he's considered too old for eligibility to Make-A-Wish.

Over the weekend, A Special Wish Cleveland brought Kyle from New Mexico to Cleveland. He spent the first portion of his weekend visiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and eating complimentary meals at Cleveland staples like Barrio and The Winking Lizard.

But Sunday was the purpose of Kyle's trip. The Cleveland Cavaliers gave him tickets to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena, where Kyle got to watch James play.

"He's just an inspiration," Kyle told WKYC. "He inspires me and he's like a natural leader. He can do anything he sets his mind to."

Kyle and his family will conclude their trip to Cleveland Monday, when they'll visit the house from "A Christmas Story" and have some ice cream at Sweet Moses.

Though the Cavaliers blew a 21-point lead to drop Game 3 and a potential sweep of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland hopes Kyle's memories of the 216 are just as great as his idol.

