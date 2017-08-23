Teams Excited About 12th Annual Tyler Football Classic

TYLER - The 12th annual Azalea Orthopedics and Texas Spine & Joint Hospital Tyler Football Classic will take place during week one of the high school football season.

This event showcases area private school teams and gives them a chance to take center stage during week one of the year.

This year, with no game at Rose Stadium during the opening week, these will be the only games in Tyler. And while every team obviously wants to win, getting a chance to be around some good coaches and old friends makes this event even better.

Grace head coach Norm Thompson says, "This is probably the only time of the year that Grace kids are going to get up in the stands and cheer for Gorman kids. It's great because we're both from Tyler and we want Tyler to win because we think Tyler has some of the best football to offer."

T.K. Gorman head coach Randy McFarlin adds, "I love playing friends it's just a good healthy challenge."

2017 AZALEA ORTHOPEDICS AND TEXAS SPINE & JOINT HOSPITAL TYLER FOOTBALL CLASSIC

Thursday, Aug. 31 - Grace vs. Waxahachie Life

Friday, Sept. 1 - T.K. Gorman vs. Garrison

Saturday, Sept. 2 - All Saints vs. A+ Academy

All games start at 7:00 PM and all will be played at McCallum Stadium at T.K. Gorman

