Tenaha Picks Up 2nd Round Playoff Win Against Broaddus

RUSK- The Tenaha boy's basketball team is moving on in the playoffs. The Tigers defeated Broaddus 66-44 to punch their ticket to the 2A Regional Quarterfinals.

The Tigers dominated both sides of the ball all game. Trai Gardner led the charge for Tenaha. "Trai Gardner has been leading us all year and he's been giving us 25 and 10," stated head coach Greg Jenkins. Jenkins also praised the overall team effort on defense tonight. "Really pleased defensively from about 7 or 8 people tonight. Thought it was just a fantastic job."

Next up for Tenaha is a quarterfinal matchup against Woden.

