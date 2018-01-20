Tenaha's Trai Gardner Commits To SFA

Tenaha's Trai Gardner may have been East Texas' best kept secret. The offensive and defensive playmaker surprisingly didn't have any offers throughout the season. But after a three-touchdown performance in the state title game, teams started to take notice.

On Saturday, Gardner announced his decision to continue his football and education career at Stephen F. Austin.

During his senior season at Tenaha, he led the Tigers to a 15-1 record and a state championship appearance. Despite his three touchdowns in the game, the Tigers lost 27-20 to Muenster.

Gardner will be a great addition to the Lumberjacks.

